Tough act must

The tragic suicide of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash in Bengaluru has once again brought to light the critical need to review and reform dowry and domestic violence laws in India. The 24-page death note left behind by Subhash alleges years of emotional distress caused by marital disputes, harassment, and multiple legal cases. This incident, coupled with rising reports of alleged misuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, underscores the need for urgent judicial and legislative intervention. While the dowry prohibition and domestic violence laws were introduced to protect vulnerable women from exploitation and abuse, there is growing evidence of their misuse by some individuals to settle personal scores or exert undue pressure. Misuse of these laws not only tarnishes the reputation of those falsely accused but also undermines the real purpose of these legislations, creating hurdles for genuine victims seeking justice.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari’s Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court is a step in the right direction. The PIL seeks the establishment of a committee comprising retired judges, legal experts, and jurists to review existing laws and suggest reforms. This approach ensures a balanced perspective, safeguarding the rights of victims while preventing their misuse. Furthermore, the PIL’s suggestion to record articles and gifts exchanged during marriage at the time of registration is a practical measure. Such documentation can serve as evidence in disputes and reduce ambiguity in dowry-related allegations. The plea also seeks the implementation of the Supreme Court’s 2010 observations, which emphasized the need for stricter scrutiny in cases filed under Section 498A.

It is important to approach this issue with sensitivity and caution. Reforming the laws should not dilute the protection offered to genuine victims of dowry harassment and domestic violence. At the same time, mechanisms like penalizing false complainants, ensuring quicker trials, and promoting pre-litigation mediation can be introduced to discourage frivolous cases. The loss of Atul Subhash is a grim reminder of the potential consequences of unchecked misuse of laws. While laws must remain a shield for the oppressed, they must not become a weapon for misuse. The judiciary, legislature, and society must work together to create a balanced legal framework that ensures justice for all, upholds the dignity of individuals, and prevents further tragedies like this.