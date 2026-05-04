Jai Turns Die-Hard Vijay Fan in ‘Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai’; Release Date Announced

Actor Jai Sampath will be seen playing a passionate fan of Vijay in his upcoming film Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai, adding an interesting layer to the romantic thriller.

The makers have now confirmed that the film is set to hit theatres on May 15, 2026, positioning it among the notable Tamil releases of the summer.

Directed by Babu Vijay, the film blends romance and thriller elements. The story revolves around a couple whose impulsive marriage leads them into a series of challenges involving financial struggles and powerful adversaries, testing their relationship and resilience.

The film stars Meenakshi Govindarajan as the female lead, alongside a supporting cast that includes Yogi Babu, Ramachandra Raju, and Sathyan.

With Jai portraying a Vijay fan on screen and the film promising a mix of romance, humour, and tension, Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai is shaping up to be an engaging commercial entertainer ahead of its mid-May release.