NDA Eyes Puducherry as Rangasamy Leads in Thattanchavady

As counting for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections progresses on May 4, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears to be on track for a second consecutive term.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, leading the AINRC, has secured a comfortable lead in his stronghold of Thattanchavady, widening the margin to over 3,500 votes against his closest rival.

Early trends from the Election Commission of India show the AINRC leading in several key seats, while alliance partners like the BJP are also showing strength in constituencies such as Villianur.

This high-stakes election, which saw a historic 89.87% voter turnout, is also notable for the electoral debut of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is reportedly making an impact in several narrow contests.

While the opposition INDIA bloc maintains a presence in various seats, the current trajectory suggests the NDA is successfully defending its majority in the 30-member assembly.