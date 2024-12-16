Ind Vs Aus: India’s top-order collapses again on rain-hit day

Brisbane, Dec 16: Rain played spoilsport on Day 3, and it felt like there were more rain stoppages than the overs bowled. However, Australia have raced far ahead in the game, with India reeling at 51/4. The top order collapsed once again as the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli all got out while playing loose shots.

Only KL Rahul looked like someone who could survive in the middle. He also did not go into his own shell as he dispatched the loose balls for boundaries. Rohit Sharma is out there with KL Rahul, and the duo will look to take the game on once proceedings resume on Day 4. India are still trailing by 394 runs.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood dangled the ball full early on, and India’s batters fell hook line and stinker.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal nicked the first ball while driving to the boundary, he fell off the second ball by hitting it straight to the forward square-leg.

Then Shubman Gill fell on the first ball of Starc’s next over as he went for a big booming drive. Mitchell Marsh took a screamer of a catch at gully to send him back.

Virat Kohli then almost fell for a golden duck as he went for a big booming drive as well. Kohli finally got back to the hut, nicking off the outside off-stump delivery bowled by Josh Hazlewood.