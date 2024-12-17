Minister clarifies introduction of ‘Green Magic Plus’ milk

Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Minister Rajakannappan has issued a statement regarding the introduction of ‘Green Magic Plus’ milk. Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Minister Rajakannappan has issued a statement regarding the introduction of ‘Green Magic Plus’ milk.

According to the minister, Aavin’s milk sales in Tamil Nadu have seen significant growth. From 23 lakh liters per day in 2019-20, the sales have increased by 7 lakh liters this year, reaching 30 lakh liters per day.

To further boost Aavin’s milk sales in suburban areas across all districts, the government has devised specific plans. As part of these efforts, ‘Green Magic Plus’ milk, fortified with Vitamins A and D for better public health, will be introduced on a trial basis in select districts.

The minister emphasized that Aavin continues to sell milk at prices lower than those of private competitors. The newly introduced fortified milk will cater to the needs and preferences of the general public while ensuring affordability.

Rajakannappan clarified that the introduction of ‘Green Magic Plus’ milk would not impact the sales or availability of the existing range of Aavin milk products.

This move aims to enhance public health and expand Aavin’s market reach without compromising on the existing offerings.