Perumal set the precedent for empowering women: Thirithandi Jeeyar

At the Divya Pasuram music release event held at the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple, Thirithandi Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar delivered an inspiring speech, emphasizing the role of Andal and Perumal in guiding society on significant issues like women's empowerment and environmental preservation.

In his address, he said, “It is through Andal’s blessings and invitation that I, along with Ilayaraja, have the honor of participating in this event. Ilayaraja, though 82 years old, exudes the energy and enthusiasm of a 28-year-old. His unparalleled musical knowledge is boundless. I offer my mangalasasanam (blessings) that he continues to reach greater heights in the world of music, surpassing even the age of 108.”

Highlighting Andal’s early advocacy for environmental protection, he noted, “Even 5,000 years ago, Andal conveyed the importance of preserving nature through her Pasuram, ‘Ongi Ulagaalandha Uththaman Per Paadi’. It is our responsibility to protect and nurture nature, not destroy it. Andal’s Thiruppavai teaches us to safeguard the greatness of temples and the beauty of nature.”

Addressing the topic of women’s empowerment, he observed, “Today, women’s representation in authority does not exceed 33%. However, it was Perumal who granted Andal absolute freedom and authority. Andal, in many ways, is the ruler of this land. It is Perumal who set the precedent for empowering women.”

He urged devotees to honor Andal during the auspicious Margazhi month by reciting Thiruppavai daily, thereby bringing glory to her name.

The event celebrated Andal’s timeless contributions, with the Jeeyar calling upon people to embrace her teachings on spirituality, women’s rights, and environmental awareness.