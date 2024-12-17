Coimbatore blast convict Al-Umma Basha passes away

Al-Umma founder and prime accused in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts, Basha, passed away yesterday after prolonged illness. Al-Umma founder and prime accused in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts, Basha, passed away yesterday after prolonged illness.

The incident dates back to 1998 when BJP senior leader L.K. Advani was scheduled to address an election campaign meeting near D.B. Road junction in R.S. Puram, Coimbatore. A powerful bomb exploded near the stage, followed by coordinated blasts at 14 different locations across Coimbatore. The blasts claimed the lives of 58 people, including men, women, and children, and left 231 others severely injured. Over 1,000 people were wounded in the tragic event, which sent shockwaves across the nation.

The case, initially investigated by the Coimbatore city police, was later handed over to the Special Investigation Division. Following the inquiry, Basha, the founder of the banned Al-Umma organization, was arrested along with 166 others.

Basha had been imprisoned for 26 years. In recent years, he suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, receiving treatment at the prison hospital. Due to deteriorating health, he filed a bail petition in the Madras High Court, which was granted.

On April 18, Basha was released on bail and had been staying with his family. He periodically underwent treatment at private hospitals. A few days ago, his health worsened again, and he was admitted to a private hospital in Peelamedu, where he succumbed to his ailments yesterday.

His body was taken to his son Sidhique Ali’s residence at Rose Garden, Al Ameen Garden, Ukkadam. The funeral will take place this evening, with the burial scheduled at the Kabristan near the flower market on Mettupalayam Road, Ukkadam.

In light of the situation, 2,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the funeral proceedings.