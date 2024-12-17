Bombay Jayashri honoured with ‘Lasya Soodamani’ award

The Lasya O Margazhi – 2024 music festival, organized by Lasya Cultural Centre, commenced yesterday at the APL Global School auditorium in Thoraipakkam, OMR, Chennai. The Lasya O Margazhi – 2024 music festival, organized by Lasya Cultural Centre, commenced yesterday at the APL Global School auditorium in Thoraipakkam, OMR, Chennai.

The festival was inaugurated by former IPS officer and ex-MLA Nataraj. Renowned Carnatic vocalist and playback singer Bombay Jayashri was honored with the prestigious ‘Lasya Soodamani’ award during the event.

In his address, Nataraj said, “The month of Margazhi is synonymous with cultural and artistic events in Chennai. The city takes pride in its unique musical heritage. While most concerts are held in areas like Mylapore and T. Nagar, hosting this event in OMR is a thoughtful initiative. With Chennai’s rapid expansion and increasing traffic congestion, holding the festival here ensures it reaches a broader audience.”

Karthik Sridhar, advisor of Lasya, outlined the structure of the festival: “We have divided the music program into two parts. From 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, junior artists will be given an opportunity to perform, ensuring that the art is passed on to the next generation. Interested participants are encouraged to take part. Following this, senior musicians will present their performances. The event is open to the public free of cost, and transportation facilities have been arranged.”

The music festival will continue until the 31st of this month, offering a platform for both emerging and established artists to showcase their talent.