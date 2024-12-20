Director Shankar Dayal passes away

Director Shankar Dayal, best known for his work on the 2012 political thriller Saguni starring Karthi, has tragically passed away at the age of 54. Reports indicate that the director suffered from a heart-related condition on Thursday evening and was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his condition. Director Shankar Dayal, best known for his work on the 2012 political thriller Saguni starring Karthi, has tragically passed away at the age of 54. Reports indicate that the director suffered from a heart-related condition on Thursday evening and was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his condition.

Shankar Dayal began his career in the film industry as a dialogue writer, contributing to films like Arjun’s action-packed Parasuram (2003) and the popular Jayam Ravi-starrer Deepavali (2007). However, it was his directorial debut with Saguni that made him a household name in Tamil cinema. The film, which featured Karthi in the lead role, followed the story of a man who navigates through a corrupt political system, eventually becoming a game changer. Alongside Karthi, the film also starred Pranitha, Santhanam, Kiran Rathod, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Nassar in key roles. Saguni was well-received by audiences and emerged as a commercial success, making Shankar Dayal a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry.

After a hiatus from direction, Shankar Dayal made his comeback with Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam, a political satire featuring Senthil and Yogi Babu in leading roles. In an earlier interview, he shared that the film would offer a unique perspective on politics, catering particularly to younger audiences. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Shankar Dayal’s untimely death has come as a shock to many in the film industry, especially as it occurred just hours before he was scheduled to attend a press conference for his upcoming project. Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from colleagues, actors, and fans alike, honoring his contributions to Tamil cinema