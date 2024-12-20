Positive signs

India’s emphasis on a “fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable” settlement to the border issue highlights its firm stance on sovereignty and territorial integrity. The border dispute remains the most significant roadblock to realizing the full potential of India-China ties. While the Chinese readout included a six-point consensus, India’s measured statement reflects its cautious approach, likely shaped by past experiences of unfulfilled commitments.

For any lasting resolution, both nations must adopt a pragmatic approach that respects each other’s core concerns. Trust-building measures, such as the disengagement in Demchok and Depsang, are positive developments. However, these must be complemented by sustained dialogue and adherence to agreed principles on the ground. The dialogue touched on reviving critical areas of cooperation, including the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, river data sharing, and border trade. These measures, if implemented,