Annamalai takes a dig at DMK govt

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has launched a scathing critique of the DMK government, accusing it of perpetuating anti-Scheduled Caste (SC) practices and ignoring the community's welfare.

“DMK’s actions against Scheduled Caste communities are countless and continue to grow,” Annamalai remarked, emphasizing the state government’s apathy toward resolving critical issues faced by SC individuals.

He highlighted several incidents, including the unresolved case of human excreta being dumped in a village water tank for two years, and an assault on an SC youth by a DMK functionary for entering a temple. While the offender was temporarily suspended, Annamalai noted that he was later reinstated before elections.

Annamalai also alleged that SC panchayat leaders across Tamil Nadu face systemic discrimination, often instigated by DMK members. He criticized the DMK government for turning a blind eye to such injustices and called out the VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) for its silence on these issues.

Additionally, he accused the DMK of diverting funds allocated under the Central SCSP scheme, meant for Scheduled Caste welfare, to other state projects.

Annamalai further accused the DMK and Congress of disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, pointing out that Congress had opposed him in elections and DMK, despite being in alliance with Congress for decades, failed to honor his legacy effectively.

“No amount of political theatrics today can erase the historical injustices perpetrated by the Congress, DMK, and their allies against Ambedkar and the Scheduled Caste community,” Annamalai asserted, adding that the BJP leadership, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, has exposed this hypocrisy.

He concluded by expressing confidence in the people of India to recognize these issues and hold the DMK-Congress alliance accountable.