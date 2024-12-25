EPS condemns student assault at Anna university

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami strongly condemned the recent sexual assault incident at Anna University, calling it a disgrace to society.

A female student was sexually assaulted by unidentified youth on the campus late Tuesday night. The assailants also attacked her boyfriend, a fellow student.

Expressing his outrage, Edappadi criticized the state government for failing to maintain law and order, despite repeated warnings. He highlighted the increasing violence against women and demanded strict action against the culprits.

“The government must prioritize women’s safety and ensure swift justice in such cases,” he asserted.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with calls for enhanced security measures on college campuses.