Student Assaulted on Anna University Campus: Police Begin Investigation

In a shocking incident on Tuesday night, a college student was sexually assaulted by unidentified individuals on the Anna University campus. The perpetrators also attacked the victim’s boyfriend, who is a fellow student.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when the two students were returning to campus after attending Christmas Eve prayers at a nearby church. The attack happened on a secluded stretch of the campus, where the perpetrators took the couple by surprise. After assaulting the male student, the attackers sexually assaulted the girl.

The victims filed a complaint at the Kotturpuram police station and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Following the report, senior police officers rushed to the scene and began an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the attackers might have followed the couple from the church before committing the crime. Police teams are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.

The incident has sparked outrage, with students and activists demanding enhanced security measures on college campuses and swift action against the culprits. Law enforcement officials have assured that all efforts are being made to bring the perpetrators to justice.