Covid infection does not worsen multiple sclerosis symptoms: Study

A Covid-19 infection does not worsen symptoms or disability in people with multiple sclerosis (MS), according to a study.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system (CNS) and is caused by an autoimmune attack on the body’s healthy cells.

Researchers from the University of Texas’s Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas conducted the study on 2,132 adults with MS with an average age of 65. They were followed over 18 months.

While infections are known to cause disability among people with MS, the results published in the online issue of the Neurology journal, showed that “for Covid-19 infections specifically, this was not true”.

“This is good news for people with MS, that they do not need to worry about long-term worsening of their MS symptoms after a Covid-19 infection,” said Amber Salter, from the varsity, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.