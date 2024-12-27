Leaders pay heartfelt tributes to Manmohan Singh

The passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has evoked an outpouring of tributes from leaders across the political spectrum, underscoring his immense contribution to India’s progress and governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on social media, calling Singh “one of India’s most distinguished leaders.” Reflecting on his interactions with Singh, Modi highlighted the late leader’s “wisdom and humility” and acknowledged his “extensive efforts to improve people’s lives” during his tenure as prime minister.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, daughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, described Singh as “genuinely egalitarian, wise, strong-willed, and courageous until the end.” She praised his steadfastness and his commitment to principles, which defined his political career.

Her brother and Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi offered a deeply personal tribute, calling Singh a “mentor and guide.” He shared that Singh’s counsel had been invaluable and his passing marked a profound loss for the nation and for him personally.

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy as a reformer, statesman, and visionary leader continues to resonate, as leaders from various ideologies come together to honor his life and work.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit announced on Friday morning that the schedule for public viewing has not yet been finalised.

Dikshit explained that the schedule for the last rites and public viewing will be determined once the former Prime Minister’s daughter arrives from abroad. He suggested that the last rites may take place tomorrow.

“The schedule is still pending. His daughter is traveling from abroad and is expected to arrive in the afternoon or evening. Once she is here, the arrangements will be made. The last rites could happen tomorrow. There has been a delay due to the rain. Public viewing might begin after 10 am today,” Dikshit told ANI.

The former Prime Minister who passed away at the age of 92 was widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic liberalization and a champion of inclusive growth.

Manmohan Singh, who served as India’s prime minister from 2004 to 2014, was admitted to a hospital in Delhi following a decline in his health.

