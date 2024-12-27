Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 82 guides India to 164-5

While Rohit Sharma’s miseries continued in Melbourne, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal finally found some form after low scores in the second and the third Test.

Jaiswal led India’s charge with Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Melbourne and added 102-runs for the third wicket before a mix-up between the two led to his wicket. Jaiswal was run-out for 82 and the over after that Kohli was caught-behind for 36(86) while trying to poke a ball outside the off-stump by Scott Boland.

Akash Deep, who came in as night-watchman, resisted 13 deliveries before losing his wicket for 0. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja then took India to 164/5 at Stumps as the visitors still trail by 310 runs.

Earlier, the Indian skipper was packed for 3 by his counterpart Pat Cummins. KL Rahul and Jaiswal then added 43 runs for the second wicket before Cummins rejoined the act and cleaned up Rahul for 24 at the stroke of Tea.

India started the day on a slow note and allowed Australia to pile a massive 474 on the board in the first innings. Steve Smith continued from where he left and went to complete his ton, his second of the series. Cummins too showed great intent and the duo added 112 runs for the seventh wicket. The Australian skipper was dismissed for 49 by Jadeja.

The pair had resumed action on Day 2 from the overnight score of 311/6. After Cummins’ dismissal, Smith continued Australia’s charge with Mitchell Starc as the pair added 44 runs for the eighth wicket.

Jadeja broke the partnership by getting rid of Starc for 15, while Akash Deep dismissed Smith for 140. Jasprit Bumrah inflicted the final blow and trapped Nathan Lyon LBW for 13.