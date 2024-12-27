Delhi man, who set himself on fire near Parliament building, dies

Jitendra, the man who set himself on fire in front of the Rail Bhawan near the Parliament building in New Delhi on Wednesday, died in hospital on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

The deceased on Wednesday attempted self-immolation, and the incident was reported around 3:30pm, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

The official added that security personnel deployed at the spot immediately intervened and took him to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

According to deputy commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla, Jitendra set himself on fire using some petrol-like substance in the park in front of the Parliament and then moved towards the main gate.

The deceased was reportedly in some kind of trouble due to a case registered in 2021 against him in Baghpat. Mahla said no suicide note was found.

The man had also lied to his parents about why he travelled to the national capital, telling them that he was going to the Supreme Court to get legal assistance in the cases lodged against him.

In this incident, Jitendra suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and was in a ‘very critical” condition at the hospital.