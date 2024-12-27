Annamalai’s whip protest against DMK govt

“We will expose the DMK on all platforms,” declared BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai during a whip protest held in Coimbatore today.

The protest was organized in response to a sexual harassment incident involving a student at Anna University. Standing in front of his residence in Nehru Nagar, Coimbatore, Annamalai symbolically whipped himself six times as a gesture of protest. BJP leaders and party functionaries accompanied him, chanting slogans such as “Victory to Vel” and “Hail Veer Vel.”

Addressing reporters after the protest, Annamalai expressed deep concerns about the deteriorating state of law and order in Tamil Nadu. “We are witnessing a moral decline in society. Even amidst conflicts, our cultural ethos has always upheld the dignity of women. However, crimes against women and children are alarmingly increasing in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Annamalai explained the symbolic act of self-flagellation, stating, “The six whiplashes represent our collective plea to Lord Murugan. It is a symbolic offering, accompanied by our resolve to observe a fast, continue our political work, and petition the divine. We will intensify our fight against the DMK, which has been regressing Tamil Nadu over the past three years.”

The BJP leader criticized the DMK government for its handling of crimes against women and children, alleging that the police force’s hands are tied due to political interference. “How can we claim that the victim is satisfied with the police’s actions when the system itself is constrained?” he questioned.

He further stated that his protest was directed against the inefficiency of the police force, symbolized by their khaki uniforms. “Whipping oneself is part of Tamil tradition, and this protest has been dedicated to the divine as an act of penance,” he said.

Annamalai also urged BJP cadres and the public to follow the path of nonviolence in their protests. “This is not just an emotional reaction but a moral fight against the atrocities happening around us. Let us stand united to restore dignity and justice in Tamil Nadu,” he concluded.