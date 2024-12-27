‘India, China pact to end Ladakh standoff being implemented’

China’s Defence Ministry on Thursday said that the Chinese and Indian militaries are “comprehensively and effectively” implementing the agreement to end the standoff at eastern Ladakh and “steady progress” has been made.

Chinese Defence Spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang made the remarks during a media briefing here while answering a question on the December 18 Special Representatives talks.

“At present, the Chinese and Indian militaries are comprehensively and effectively implementing the border-related solutions reached between the two sides, and steady progress has been made,” he said.

He said that in recent times, based on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, China and India have maintained close communication on the border situation through diplomatic and military channels and achieved great progress.