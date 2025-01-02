BSF helping infiltrators enter West Bengal, claims Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of helping “infiltrators” enter India to destabilise the state. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of helping “infiltrators” enter India to destabilise the state.

Mamata Banerjee said illegal intruders were being pushed into the state and the Trinamool Congress was being blamed for it.

“People are entering through BSF Islampur, through Sitai, through Chopra, we have news. Why are you not protesting? The border is in the hands of the BSF. If anyone thinks that they are intruding into Bengal and maligning the Trinamool, let them be warned that the Trinamool Congress does not do these things. Don’t abuse Trinamool by supporting the wrongdoings of BSF,” she said at a press conference.

She asked BSF DG Rajeev Kumar to investigate where the paramilitary force is allegedly helping infiltrators.

The Bharatiya Janata Party reacted to her accusation.

“Mamata Banerjee is the only leader who has criticized and abused the BSF. The problem with Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee is that the BSF has come down hard on the nefarious network involved with drugs and human and cattle trafficking, some of the kingpins of this network. We would advise them to cooperate with the BSF looking at the current situation in Bangladesh,” said BJP leader Anirban Ganguly.