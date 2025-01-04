L Murugan takes a dig at DMK govt

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, has strongly criticized the DMK government for arresting BJP women’s wing members who were set to begin a rally in Madurai on Friday.

In a statement, Murugan condemned the state government for denying permission for the rally and allegedly placing several BJP workers under house arrest. He accused the DMK government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, of suppressing democratic dissent and silencing those advocating for justice.

“The DMK government’s actions are a blatant attempt to cover up the heinous crime and shield the perpetrators,” Murugan claimed, referring to an alleged incident that had sparked the rally.

Murugan further alleged that the state government was prioritizing the protection of the accused, who he claimed had a criminal history, over delivering justice to the victim. “It is reprehensible that the government is more focused on shielding the accused than ensuring justice for the victim,” he added.

The BJP has demanded a thorough investigation into the case and called for justice for the victim while criticizing the DMK’s alleged high-handed approach to dissent.