Vanathi condemns arrest of BJP women workers 

The arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women wing members, who were to take part in a protest in Madurai on Friday against the Anna University sexual assault case, shows the fascist nature of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) government in the State, said Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of the Women's Wing of the BJP.

Vanathi Srinivasan said in a statement on Friday that it was a basic right for the public to protest against a government and injustice. Only when there were rights to protests could there be democracy in a country. Arresting women and keeping them in a place with goats showed the “arrogance of power” and “cruel attitude” of the State government. The people of the State would teach a lesson at the right time to the government, she said.