MDMK general secretary Vaiko said his party and the Dravidar Kazhagam would support the ruling DMK like "two shoulders" and would work within its strength to ensure that the DMK-led alliance won 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Talking to reporters, he said actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was unlikely to pose any challenge to the DMK and only the outcome of the election would prove how the new party had affected the prospects of other parties.