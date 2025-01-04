DMK violating constitutional rights of TN people, says BJP

The party claimed that several leaders of the Tamil Nadu BJP Mahila Morcha were either detained or put under “house arrest” by the police when they attempted to take out a rally from Madurai to Chennai seeking action in the case of sexual assault on a student on Anna University campus.

It has exposed how the “Constitution-waving members” of the opposition alliance do “everything to violate the constitutional rights” of the people of Tami Nadu, the BJP said and alleged that criminals “have the protection of police and the government” in the DMK-ruled state.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Taking out a march is everybody’s right”.

“I specifically point out through you to this Constitution-waving members of the the INDI alliance who talk about Constitution at every stage that Article 19 (1) (b) of the Indian Constitution gives the right of assembly of any gathering anywhere in the country,” he said

Despite their constitutional rights, the BJP workers and leaders have been “arrested”, Chandrasekhar charged.

“Ostensibly, they call it preventive arrest but without any ambiguity it is a complete exposure of how the ‘INDI alliance’, DMK and the Congress talk about the Constitution on the one hand but do every thing on the other hand to violate constitutional rights of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.