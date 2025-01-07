‘Kadhalikka Neramillai is a tale of modern love across generations’

As the Pongal festivities approach, director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi is set to captivate audiences with her much-anticipated film, Kadhalikka Neramillai. Slated for a January 14 release, this romantic comedy-drama explores the evolving dynamics of relationships across generations. Produced by Red Giant Movies, the film features a stellar cast, including Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi in lead roles, alongside Yogi Babu, Lal, and Vinay Rai. With music composed by the legendary AR Rahman, Kadhalikka Neramillai promises to be a refreshing cinematic experience that blends heartfelt storytelling, humor, and timeless emotions.

Excerpts from her interview

Q: Your film Kadhalikka Neramillai is set for a Pongal release. Can you tell us about its inception?

The idea for Kadhalikka Neramillai came from a conversation I had with my friends. Two of them shared their unique relationship experiences, and it struck me how much the dynamics of relationships have evolved. That inspired me to craft a story that reflects today’s romantic choices. The film is a blend of romance, comedy, and drama, exploring love in its contemporary forms while staying rooted in the emotions that make it timeless.

Q: How did the casting process come together?

The script is the true hero of this film. When I approached Nithya Menen and Ravi, they connected with the story’s freshness and relevance. Nithya is a phenomenal actor and brings magic to every role she takes up. Ravi, on the other hand, was my first choice when I initially conceived the project. Though it took time for both of us to align schedules, I was thrilled when he came on board after reading the bound script. Together, they’ve brought life to the characters in ways I couldn’t have imagined.

Q: Working with AR Rahman must have been a remarkable experience. What was that like?

It was a dream come true. Rahman sir has this incredible ability to stay connected with younger generations. We have five songs in the film, and each one carries its own charm. His youthful mindset and innovative approach make him a creative force. Even after all these years, he continues to compose music that feels fresh and resonates with everyone.

Q: The film is said to explore love across generations. Can you elaborate?

Love is a universal emotion, but its expression evolves with time. The way my parents’ generation experienced love was very different from mine, and my children’s generation has their own way of navigating relationships. Kadhalikka Neramillai delves into these generational shifts while highlighting the one constant: the essence of true love. It’s about wanting to be with someone despite challenges. What’s changed is how people handle conflicts and choices—they’re more accepting and willing to move on when things don’t work out.

Q: What do you hope audiences take away from this film?

I want the audience to see themselves in the story. Whether it’s the humor, the emotions, or the conflicts, the film mirrors the realities of modern relationships. At its core, Kadhalikka Neramillai is about understanding, love, and growth. I hope it resonates with viewers across all age groups.