Japanese New Year concert to mesmerise Chennai audience

The Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai is delighted to usher in the “Year 2025” with a captivating musical event, the “Japanese Music New Year Concert”. This grand celebration will feature a stellar performance by the renowned professional orchestra group, “Minichestra”, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Musee Musical, Anna Salai, Mount Road, Chennai.

Minichestra, an acclaimed ensemble with an impressive international presence, has enchanted audiences in countries like Singapore, Taiwan, and Germany. This marks their debut concert in India, particularly in Chennai. Their mission goes beyond music, aiming to foster cultural growth, education, and international connections through their artistic endeavors.

The concert is presented by the Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai, produced by Minichestra, and supported by Musee Musicals as the venue partner. The event is entry-free, and seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

This one-hour performance promises to be a treat for music enthusiasts and a testament to the enduring cultural ties between Japan and India.