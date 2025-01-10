HC grants bail to school staff in Septic tank tragedy case

The Madras High Court has granted bail to the correspondent and staff of St. Mary’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Vikravandi, where a four-year-old girl tragically died after falling into a septic tank. The Madras High Court has granted bail to the correspondent and staff of St. Mary’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Vikravandi, where a four-year-old girl tragically died after falling into a septic tank.

The tragedy occurred on December 3, when Liya Lakshmi, an LKG student, slipped and fell into a septic tank on the school premises. The tank’s iron lid was rusted and barely covering the opening, leading to the fatal accident. Despite the frantic efforts of teachers and staff to rescue her, she was unresponsive by the time she was rushed to the hospital. Doctors confirmed that she had passed away.

The incident sparked widespread protests by parents and locals, demanding accountability for the negligence. A police case was filed, and three individuals, including the school principal and the correspondent, were arrested in connection with the incident.

On Friday, the Madras High Court granted bail to the correspondent and staff involved, citing legal provisions. The decision has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some expressing relief over the judicial process, while others continue to demand stricter measures to prevent such incidents in schools.

This tragic case has raised serious questions about safety measures in educational institutions and the need for stricter regulations to ensure the well-being of children on school premises.