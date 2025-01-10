Erode East by-election: Nomination filing begins

The by-election for the Erode East Assembly constituency was officially announced, and the nomination process began today (January 10) at 11 AM. Voting is scheduled to take place on February 5, with the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect in the Erode district. The by-election for the Erode East Assembly constituency was officially announced, and the nomination process began today (January 10) at 11 AM. Voting is scheduled to take place on February 5, with the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect in the Erode district.

Background of the Constituency

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Congress candidate Thirumagan E.V.R. emerged victorious in the Erode East constituency. However, he passed away on January 4, 2023, due to health issues. Subsequently, a by-election was held on February 27, 2023, in which Congress candidate and former Tamil Nadu Congress president Elangovan, Thirumagan’s father, won the seat as part of the DMK alliance.

Elangovan too succumbed to health issues on December 14, 2024. This necessitated another by-election in the constituency, announced alongside the Delhi Assembly elections by the Election Commission.

Nomination Process

The nomination filing began today (January 10) at 11 AM, with Padmarajan filing his papers as an independent candidate. The nomination window is open from 11 AM to 3 PM daily, with January 17 being the last day for filing. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 18, and the deadline for withdrawing nominations is January 20.

Election Schedule

Voting Date: February 5, 2025

Vote Counting: February 8, 2025

This is the second by-election in the Erode East constituency since the DMK government assumed office. Reports suggest that Congress, which contested and won earlier, will contest the seat again as part of the DMK alliance.

The final list of parties and candidates will be clear after the last date for filing nominations, and the election campaign is expected to gain momentum soon after.