5 years jail for stalking a woman

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, tabled a crucial bill in the state assembly aimed at protecting women from harassment and ensuring stringent punishments for offenders. The bill, which amends existing laws, introduces strict measures to curb crimes against women. It includes provisions for harsher punishments in cases of sexual assault, acid attacks, and repeated offenses. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, tabled a crucial bill in the state assembly aimed at protecting women from harassment and ensuring stringent punishments for offenders. The bill, which amends existing laws, introduces strict measures to curb crimes against women. It includes provisions for harsher punishments in cases of sexual assault, acid attacks, and repeated offenses.

Key Highlights of the Amendment Bill:

Acid Attacks: A minimum sentence of 10 years in prison or life imprisonment for acid attack perpetrators.

Sexual Assault: A minimum of 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault offenses.

Repeat Offenders: Life imprisonment or the death penalty for those repeatedly convicted of sexual assault.

Stalking: Up to 5 years of imprisonment for stalking a woman, with no provision for bail.

Revealing Victims’ Identity: A jail term ranging from 3 to 5 years for disclosing the identity of victims in specific cases.

Rape by Relatives or Persons in Authority: Life imprisonment for offenders who commit rape while being close relatives or persons in positions of power.

Gang Rape or Rape of Minors: Life imprisonment for gang rape or sexual assault of women under 18 years of age.

The bill, aimed at providing robust legal protection to women, was passed in the assembly today.

Firm Action Against Crimes

Speaking in the assembly, Chief Minister Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu is a state that ensures safety for women. The government is taking a firm stance against crimes committed against women, using an iron fist to curb such offenses. There will be no leniency towards those who commit crimes against women.”

With the passage of this bill, Tamil Nadu aims to set an example in addressing crimes against women and ensuring justice.