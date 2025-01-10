S Korea’s President Yoon’s lawyers file for injunction

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s lawyers said on Thursday they have filed for an injunction against a second warrant to detain him over his brief imposition of martial law.

Yun Gap-geun and other members of the impeached president’s legal defence team made the remark during a meeting with foreign news outlets, saying the request was filed with the Constitutional Court, along with a request for adjudication on a competence dispute, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant on Tuesday after investigators filed for an extension of their initial warrant that expired the previous day.

An attempt to execute the warrant last Friday failed after Yoon’s bodyguards blocked investigators from entering the official presidential residence.