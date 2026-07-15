Chennai–Bengaluru bullet train project enters next phase

Chennai, July 15:

The proposed Chennai–Bengaluru high-speed rail corridor has entered its next phase, with the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) issuing a fresh tender to update the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and carry out new engineering surveys.

The 306.2-kilometre corridor will connect key locations across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. In Tamil Nadu, the planned stations will include Chennai, Poonamallee, and Parandur. Notably, the Parandur station remains part of the project despite the shelving of the proposed greenfield airport in the area.

As part of the updated DPR process, the project will undergo a comprehensive review of its alignment along with advanced surveys using drone and LiDAR technology. The scope of work also includes geotechnical investigations, tunnel studies, river crossing assessments, station planning, and revised land acquisition strategies.

Officials have indicated that the DPR update and associated surveys are expected to be completed within 150 days. The latest developments mark a significant step forward in advancing the high-speed rail link, which is expected to enhance connectivity and reduce travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru.

The bullet train project is seen as a major infrastructure initiative aimed at boosting regional economic growth and modernizing intercity transport in southern India.