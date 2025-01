Prime Minister Narendra Modi recorded his first podcast, which was released on Friday afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recorded his first podcast, which was released on Friday afternoon.

In the podcast, released by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, PM Narendra Modi recalled that in a speech as Gujarat chief minister, he said mistakes happen, and he, too, can make some.

In the podcast, Modi also advocated for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.