Gujarat rewards Rs 11 cr to 970 informants for drug seizures

The Gujarat government has awarded over Rs 11 crore to 970 informants for assisting in apprehending drug dealers over the past three years, officials said on Friday.

“Of this amount, 64 individuals received ₹51,202 through the director general of police (DGP) committee, and 169 people were rewarded ₹6,36,86,664 through the Home department. Another 737 individuals are set to receive ₹5,13,40,680 upon approval by the narcotics control bureau (NCB) committee,” an official said.

These rewards were distributed following the seizure of 87,607 kg of drugs valued at ₹16,155 crore and the arrest of over 2,500 individuals since late 2021, according to a statement released by the government.

“The success of Gujarat’s unique reward system for combating drug trafficking highlights its effectiveness. Gujarat is the first state in India to implement such a program,” the official added.

Initiated in 2021, the reward system offers cash incentives of up to 20% of the seized drugs’ value to informants. Police officers and government employees can earn up to ₹2 lakh per case, capped at ₹20 lakh over their career. Individuals assisting with office work related to drug cases receive ₹2,500 per case.