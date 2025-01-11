Assam reports first HMPV case this season

Assam reported its first case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection this season, with a 10-month-old child testing positive for the virus, news agency PTI reported, citing officials on Saturday. Assam reported its first case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection this season, with a 10-month-old child testing positive for the virus, news agency PTI reported, citing officials on Saturday.

The infant is undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh and is said to be “stable”, the officials said.

The child was admitted to AMCH with cold-related symptoms four days ago, superintendent of the state-run hospital Dr Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan said.

“The HMPV infection was confirmed yesterday after we got test results from Lahowal-based ICMR-RMRC,” PTI quoted the hospital superintendent as saying.

Bhuyan added that samples are sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research or IMCR for tests in influenza and flu-related cases as a routine practice.

“It was a routine test during which the HMPV infection was detected. The child is stable now. It is a common virus, and there is nothing to worry about,” the senior doctor said.

Meanwhile, ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre, NE, Lahowal (Dibrugarh) senior scientist Dr Biswajit Borkakoty said, “Since 2014, we have detected 110 HMPV cases in Dibrugarh district. This is the first case this season. Every year, it is detected, and nothing is new. We have got the sample from AMCH and this has been found positive for HMPV.”