DMK Announces VC Chandrakumar as Candidate for Erode East Bypoll

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has named its deputy propaganda secretary, VC Chandrakumar, as its candidate for the upcoming Erode East bypoll, scheduled to take place on February 5, 2025.

The announcement comes a day after Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai declared that the INDIA bloc had unanimously decided to field a DMK candidate for the bypoll. The decision was reached after consultations between the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership and the Tamil Nadu Congress unit. Selvaperunthagai noted that the request for a DMK candidate came directly from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and INDIA bloc leader MK Stalin, further solidifying the alliance’s strategy in the state.

The bypoll for the Erode East assembly constituency was necessitated for the second time in the current Assembly term due to the recent demise of its MLA and former TNCC president, EVKS Elangovan. This marks a significant event for the INDIA bloc, with the alliance aiming to showcase its unity and electoral strength in Tamil Nadu.

VC Chandrakumar’s nomination underscores DMK’s confidence in retaining the seat, leveraging its strong grassroots presence and coordination with alliance partners. The DMK-led INDIA bloc is expected to campaign vigorously to secure a decisive win in the bypoll.