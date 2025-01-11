Governor unable to digest TN’s progress: CM 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intensified his criticism of Governor R.N. Ravi for his refusal to deliver the customary address in the State Assembly and protesting against the rendering of the national anthem at the end of the session. Speaking during the motion of thanks for the governor’s address, Stalin accused Ravi of being unable to accept Tamil Nadu’s progress and engaging in actions unbecoming of his constitutional role. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intensified his criticism of Governor R.N. Ravi for his refusal to deliver the customary address in the State Assembly and protesting against the rendering of the national anthem at the end of the session. Speaking during the motion of thanks for the governor’s address, Stalin accused Ravi of being unable to accept Tamil Nadu’s progress and engaging in actions unbecoming of his constitutional role.

Stalin stated, “As Chief Minister, I might be an ordinary individual, but the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) is an institution with a century-old legacy built on the sentiments of millions. By disrespecting the dignity of the House, the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu, and the sentiments of the people, the governor has demeaned his office with politically motivated actions.”

The Chief Minister also noted that the governor’s actions, including boycotting the customary address, were a violation of constitutional norms. Referring to Article 176 (1) of the Constitution, Stalin emphasized that the governor is required to read the speech prepared by the state government.

Citing past instances, Stalin recalled that the governor had delivered the government’s speech in 2022 but has since cited “silly reasons” to avoid doing so. “Singing the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu at the beginning and the national anthem at the end is a long-standing tradition of this House. His refusal to deliver the speech despite clarifications highlights his inability to digest Tamil Nadu’s growth,” Stalin remarked.

The CM also underscored the resilience of the Dravidian movement against oppression and discrimination, stating, “We are unfazed by such political boycotts. The Dravidian movement has thrived for over a century by overcoming challenges.”

Speaker M. Appavu read out the governor’s address in Tamil after Ravi exited the Assembly minutes into the session, marking another instance of tension between the state government and the governor. Stalin concluded by urging that such disrespectful acts should not recur in the Assembly.