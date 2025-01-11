1.5 Lakh people travel to hometowns in a single day on special buses

Over 1.5 lakh people traveled to their hometowns from Chennai in a single day, utilizing special buses arranged for the Pongal festival. Over 1.5 lakh people traveled to their hometowns from Chennai in a single day, utilizing special buses arranged for the Pongal festival.

With the Pongal holidays beginning today, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a six-day holiday from January 14 to January 19. To accommodate the rush of people traveling to celebrate Pongal in their hometowns, special bus services have been arranged from Chennai and other district headquarters.

An additional 1,445 buses are being operated from bus terminals like Koyambedu, Madhavaram, and Kilambakkam, supplementing the regular services. Extra ticket counters have been set up at the Kilambakkam bus terminal to facilitate passenger convenience.

On January 10 alone, 1.5 lakh passengers traveled across Tamil Nadu using these special buses. The special services will continue for the next three days to manage the increasing demand.

For complaints regarding special buses or omni buses, passengers can contact the toll-free number 1800 425 6151 or reach out to 044 24749002, 044 26280445, and 044 26281611.

Transport department officials have made additional arrangements and expect the number of passengers using special buses to increase further today, January 11.