NEET issue: Vijay criticises TN govt

"The dream of Tamil Nadu's rulers to deceive people with lies will no longer come true in the future," stated TVK leader Vijay in a strongly worded statement.

In his statement, Vijay remarked, “The song lyrics, ‘How long can one deceive in this land, our land, our nation…’ aptly describe the current rulers of Tamil Nadu. Their agenda seems to be making false promises during elections, deceiving people to gain their trust, and continuing to mislead them after securing power. One of the most glaring examples of this is the NEET issue.

“During the 2021 election campaign, the current rulers promised that NEET would be abolished if they came to power. They even claimed to know the ‘secret’ to abolish NEET and convinced the people of Tamil Nadu to trust them. However, now they state that the power to cancel NEET lies with the Central Government, not the state. Isn’t this an act of deceiving the voters?”

Vijay further asserted, “The Tamil Nadu government’s dream of fooling people with lies will no longer materialize in the coming days.”