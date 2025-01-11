District secretary appointments discussed in TVK meet

With the TVK approaching its first anniversary since its launch on February 2 last year, a key meeting was held at the party’s headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, to discuss the appointment of district secretaries. With the TVK approaching its first anniversary since its launch on February 2 last year, a key meeting was held at the party’s headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, to discuss the appointment of district secretaries.

While the party has appointed state administrators and district leaders, several districts are yet to have district secretaries assigned. The party plans to appoint 100 to 120 district secretaries based on constituency divisions.

The meeting, chaired by State General Secretary Pusssi Anand, was attended by over 100 party leaders, including district heads. However, actor-politician Vijay, the founder of TVK, did not participate in the discussion. The meeting focused on identifying suitable candidates for the district secretary roles.

Following the meeting, Anand personally addressed those who were not considered for the district secretary positions to pacify them. Additionally, the state-level administrative positions remain vacant, and the party is yet to finalize its policy on accepting members from other political parties.

Competition has intensified among those who served in the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and wealthy individuals seeking district secretary roles. This internal rivalry highlights the growing interest and stakes within the party, as it builds its organizational structure ahead of its first anniversary.