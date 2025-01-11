Meta removes tampons from men’s bathrooms, faces backlash

Ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is implementing significant policy changes that align with the anticipated conservative approach of the new administration. Ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is implementing significant policy changes that align with the anticipated conservative approach of the new administration.

Among the most controversial changes is the removal of tampons from men’s bathrooms in Meta offices, a move that has drawn sharp reactions across social media platforms.

In an internal memo, Janelle Gale, Vice President of Human Resources at Meta, announced the termination of several Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programmes. Gale explained that the changes reflect the “legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the United States, which is changing.”

Meta plans to shift its focus from equity and inclusion training programmes to initiatives promoting fair and consistent practices to reduce bias across all groups. The decision also includes the dismantling of the company’s DEI-focused team and a revamp of its supplier selection process.

The removal of tampons from men’s bathrooms, previously made available for nonbinary and transgender employees, has become a lightning rod for online debate. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed disappointment, while others mocked the decision.