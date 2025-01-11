IMD forecasts heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday and a “yellow rain alert” for Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday and a “yellow rain alert” for Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai districts, and Karaikal.

The regional meteorological centre in Chennai, in its Saturday forecast said, “Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over Interior Tamilnadu. Mist/Haze is very likely to prevail generally during morning hours at isolated pockets of Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.”

For Sunday, it predicted, “Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Coastal Tamilnadu, at one or two places over Interior Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur.”

A thunderstorm and lightning warning has also been issued for January 12 to 14 in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The IMD said that cyclonic circulation in the lower tropospheric levels over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal is influencing weather conditions.

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 13 January; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 12 – 14 January and Kerala & Mahe on 13 & 14 January with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 12 January,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.