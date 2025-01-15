Kadhalikka Neramillai – Review

Bold & beautiful

Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai is a refreshing take on love, relationships, and evolving societal norms. With a storyline that explores modern views on marriage and parenting, the film strikes a balance between emotional depth and lighthearted entertainment.

The plot centers around Siddharth (Ravi Mohan), a structural engineer firmly opposed to parenthood, and Shreya (Nithya Menen), an ambitious architect with dreams of becoming a parent. Despite their contrasting life goals, they develop a heartfelt relationship, navigating personal differences and societal expectations. This engaging premise is elevated by the director’s ability to weave contemporary themes such as the choice to remain child-free, single parenting, and gay parenting into the narrative, making it relevant and thought-provoking.

Nithya Menen shines as Shreya, delivering a nuanced performance that captures the character’s dreams and dilemmas. Ravi Mohan complements her with a restrained portrayal of Siddharth, torn between his beliefs and growing affection. Their chemistry feels organic, drawing the audience into their journey.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi handles sensitive topics with care, particularly in a poignant conversation about unconventional parenting styles. This adds depth and a touch of realism to the story, reflecting the complexities of modern relationships.

While the film stumbles slightly with a predictable love triangle and some repetitive sequences in the second half, these flaws are minor in comparison to its overall charm. Vinay Rai’s Sethu brings an energetic dynamic to the plot, though his character could have been utilized more effectively.

Ultimately, Kadhalikka Neramillai succeeds as a breezy romantic drama that celebrates love, understanding, and individuality. It resonates with audiences looking for a blend of emotion and humor, making it a delightful watch.