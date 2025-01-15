Meta India apologises for Mark Zuckerberg’s remark on 2024 elections

Meta India has apologised for its CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s statement that the incumbent government in India lost elections in 2024 due to its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mark’s observation that many incumbent parties were not re-elected in 2024 elections holds true for several countries, BUT not India,” Meta India’s vice president Shivnath Thukral wrote in a post on X on Tuesday, January 14. “We would like to apologise for this inadvertent error.”

Thukral also said that India remains an incredibly important country for the American multinational technology conglomerate. “We look forward to being at the heart of its innovative future,” he added.

The apology comes a day after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who heads the parliamentary committee on communications and information technology, said that his team would summon Meta over its CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s statement.

“My committee will summon Meta for this misinformation. Incorrect information tarnishes the image of any democratic country,” Dubey wrote on X.

“The organization will have to apologise to the Indian Parliament and the people of this country for this mistake,” he added.

Earlier, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had also called out Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg over the “erroneous assertion” regarding the government, saying it was disappointing to see the billionaire spreading misinformation.