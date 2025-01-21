SC Stays Construction of Vallalar International Centre in Vadalur

New Delhi, Jan 21: The Supreme Court has issued an interim stay on the construction of the Vallalar International Centre at Sathya Gnana Sabai in Vadalur, Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu. The decision came after a petition filed by Vinoth Raghavendran challenged the project, claiming it went against Vallalar’s principles and wishes. New Delhi, Jan 21: The Supreme Court has issued an interim stay on the construction of the Vallalar International Centre at Sathya Gnana Sabai in Vadalur, Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu. The decision came after a petition filed by Vinoth Raghavendran challenged the project, claiming it went against Vallalar’s principles and wishes.

The Tamil Nadu government had initiated the construction of the ₹100-crore centre, with the foundation stone laid at the site. However, the project has faced strong opposition from local residents. Earlier, the Madras High Court granted permission for the construction to proceed.

In his petition to the Supreme Court, Raghavendran argued that the spiritual centre should remain a place for the upliftment of the poor and not be commercialized. Taking note of the petitioner’s submissions, the apex court directed the Tamil Nadu government to halt all construction activities at the site until further notice.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 28, 2025, for additional submissions and further deliberation.