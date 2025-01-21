IT raids on producers of Pushpa, Varisu producers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 21: The Income Tax (IT) department is conducting extensive raids on the residences and properties of prominent film producers Dil Raju and Naveen Yerneni in Hyderabad. The raids, which began on Tuesday, cover over 55 locations across the city, including the high-profile areas of Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. Hyderabad, Jan 21: The Income Tax (IT) department is conducting extensive raids on the residences and properties of prominent film producers Dil Raju and Naveen Yerneni in Hyderabad. The raids, which began on Tuesday, cover over 55 locations across the city, including the high-profile areas of Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

Dil Raju, the chairman of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation and producer of blockbuster films like Varisu and Game Changer under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, is one of the key figures under scrutiny.

The IT officials are also investigating Mythri Movie Makers, owned by Naveen Yerneni, the producer of the highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule. Raids are being carried out at the residence of Mythri Movie Makers’ CEO, Cherry, as part of the operation.

According to reports, the raids are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged tax evasion by major players in the Telugu film industry. Further details about the findings are awaited.