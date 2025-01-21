Erode East by-election: Campaign gains momentum

Erode, Jan 21: The political atmosphere in Erode East constituency has intensified as the by-election battle heats up.

Following a dramatic turn of events, Senthil Murugan, a former AIADMK member who was expelled for filing his nomination as an independent candidate, has now joined the DMK.

The Election Commission finalized the candidates’ list on January 20, marking the completion of key procedures like nomination scrutiny and withdrawal. A total of 46 candidates are set to contest in this crucial by-election. Campaigning has picked up pace, with candidates actively engaging voters to secure their support.

Senthil Murugan, who served as the Deputy Secretary of the MGR Youth Wing in the AIADMK’s Erode Urban District unit, had filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the by-election. This decision, made in defiance of the party’s directive, led to swift action from AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), who expelled him from the party.

In a significant political twist, Senthil Murugan joined the DMK in the presence of Tamil Nadu Minister K. N. Nehru and Erode East in-charge Minister S. Muthusamy. This development is seen as a boost for the DMK, as the party seeks to consolidate its position in the constituency.

Key Election Highlights

Final Candidates List: With 46 candidates contesting, the competition is intense. Major parties are leaving no stone unturned to strengthen their campaigns.

Campaigning in Full Swing: Candidates from all major political parties, including AIADMK, DMK, and Congress, have intensified their efforts to connect with voters, highlighting their developmental promises and party agendas.

The Erode East by-election is being closely watched as a test of strength for Tamil Nadu’s major political players, particularly the AIADMK and DMK. As the campaigns progress, the constituency is witnessing high-voltage political activity, with leaders and candidates vying to secure a decisive mandate from the voters.

The by-election is scheduled to take place soon, and the outcome is expected to have significant implications for the state’s political landscape.