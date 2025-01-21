Shooting of Natty-starrer ‘Niram Marum Ulagil’ wrapped up

The makers of director J B Britto’s Niram Marum Ulagil, featuring actors Bharathirajaa, Natty, Sandy and Rio Raj in the lead, on Monday announced that the shooting of the thriller had been wrapped up.

The unit on Monday released a video to announce the completion of the film’s shooting.

Sources close to the unit say that the film will have four stories, each portraying a different life. All four stories will be connected by one common point.

The commercial entertainer will look to stress on the significance of relationships in one’s life, says a source and adds that the film has been shot in four places – Mumbai, Velankanni, Chennai and Tiruthani.

Apart from veteran director Bharthirajaa, ace cinematographer and actor Natty, dance choreographer and actor Sandy and actor Rio Raj, the film will also feature a host of actors including Yogi Babu, Vigneshkanth, Rishikanth, Aegan, Kaniha, Vadivukarasi, Aadukalam Naren, Mime Gopi, Suresh Chakravarthy and Suresh Menon among others.

Produced by L Catherine Shoba and Lenin, the film has music by Dev Prakash Regan and cinematography by Mallika Arjun, Manikanda Raja.

Editing for the film is by Tamil Arasan while art direction has been taken care of by SJ Ram, Dinesh and Subeandar.

The film has three lyricists and three costume designers. While A.S Dawood, Acksharah Balakrishnan, Arjun Rajkumar have penned the lyrics for the songs in the film, Sridevi Gopalakrishnan, Jeeva Karunya and Rebecca have designed the costumes.

Interestingly, the film has been co-directed by Melbert, Boopathi raja and Poo Sivaprakasham.

With shooting having been completed, post production work is now on in full swing, informs the source.