Devayani’s debut directorial wins award

‘Kaikkuttai Rani’ with musical score by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and edited by B. Lenin speaks the emotions of children

Actress Devayani, who has acted in around 100 films across various languages over the past three decades, has made her directorial debut with the short film ‘Kaikuttai Rani’ (‘Handkerchief Queen’). The film has won the prestigious award for Best Short Film for Children at the 17th Jaipur International Film Festival.

Kaikkuttai Rani’, which is produced, written, and directed by Devayani under the D Films banner, features music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja, with editing by the renowned B. Lenin. The film has cinematography by Rajan Miryala and sound design by Lakshmi Narayanan A.S.