Devayani’s debut directorial wins award

Actress Devayani’s directorial debut short film ‘Kaikuttai Rani’ wins award at the Jaipur International Film Festival
‘Kaikkuttai Rani’ with musical score by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and edited by B. Lenin speaks the emotions of children
Actress Devayani, who has acted in around 100 films across various languages over the past three decades, has made her directorial debut with the short film ‘Kaikuttai Rani’ (‘Handkerchief Queen’). The film has won the prestigious award for Best Short Film for Children at the 17th Jaipur International Film Festival.
Kaikkuttai Rani’, which is produced, written, and directed by Devayani under the D Films banner, features music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja, with editing by the renowned B. Lenin. The film has cinematography by Rajan Miryala and sound design by Lakshmi Narayanan A.S.
With a runtime of 20 minutes, ‘Kaikuttai Rani’ explores the emotional journey of a young girl who faces various challenges after losing her mother, while her father works in a distant place. The short film beautifully portrays the emotions and struggles of children through a deeply touching narrative.
The jury at the 17th Jaipur International Film Festival recognized ‘Kaikkutai Rani’ for its exceptional portrayal of children’s emotions, awarding it the Best Short Film for Children. The film’s cast and crew led by Devayani received high praise for their remarkable contributions.