Trailer for Ram’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai starring Nivin Pauly unveiled

The much-anticipated trailer for director Ram's upcoming film, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, featuring Nivin Pauly, Soori, and Anjali, was unveiled on Monday. Slated for a theatrical release in March 2025, the film has already generated significant buzz among cinephiles.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a gripping narrative, showcasing Soori as a common man on a train who encounters an enigmatic and immortal character played by Nivin Pauly. The story appears to unfold on a train that functions as a time capsule, with Nivin’s character taking control of Soori’s journey. The visuals also feature intriguing moments with Anjali, a baby, and a rat, set across both period and contemporary backdrops.

Billed as a psychological romantic thriller, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai made its international debut at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, where it received rave reviews. The cast also includes Ravi Mariya and Azhagam Perumal in pivotal roles.

The film’s music and background score are composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with cinematography by N K Ekambaram and editing by Mathi V S. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the V House Productions banner, the film promises to be a visually and emotionally immersive experience.

While an exact release date is yet to be announced, the trailer has set high expectations for this unique cinematic journey. Fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival in theatres.