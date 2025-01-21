Rohit, Yashasvi named in Mumbai squad for Ranji game

Mumbai, Jan 21: India captain Rohit Sharma will show up in a Ranji Trophy match for the first time in almost a decade after he and rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal were named in Mumbai’s squad for their fixture against Jammu and Kashmir, starting January 23 at MCA-BKC Ground here.
The team will continue to be led by the seasoned Ajinkya Rahane, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said while announcing the squad on Monday.
Rohit had confirmed his participation for the next round of the Ranji Trophy match on Saturday during a press conference to announce India’s squads for limited-overs series against England and the Champions Trophy next month.
When asked if he would play in the next domestic game for his state team, Rohit replied, “I will”.
Of late there have been questions over Rohit’s form in the longest format after his forgettable outing in his last eight Tests, including against New Zealand at home and against Australia Down Under.
The India skipper had showed up for a training session for Mumbai on January 15 as it became clear after the team’s disastrous tour of Australia that the BCCI has made it mandatory for the players to feature in domestic circuit.
Soon after, Jaiswal too joined the Mumbai camp which trained at the BKC ground as he had a few batting sessions with his domestic team.
The BCCI recently made it mandatory for all contracted India players to participate in domestic cricket except when there are fitness issues.