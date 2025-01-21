Rohit, Yashasvi named in Mumbai squad for Ranji game

India captain Rohit Sharma will show up in a Ranji Trophy match for the first time in almost a decade after he and rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal were named in Mumbai’s squad for their fixture against Jammu and Kashmir, starting January 23 at MCA-BKC Ground here.

The team will continue to be led by the seasoned Ajinkya Rahane, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said while announcing the squad on Monday.

Rohit had confirmed his participation for the next round of the Ranji Trophy match on Saturday during a press conference to announce India’s squads for limited-overs series against England and the Champions Trophy next month.

When asked if he would play in the next domestic game for his state team, Rohit replied, “I will”.